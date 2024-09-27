Corporation staff made to work at houses of IAS officers: Ramadoss seeks action

VILLUPURAM/CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged TN government to act against IAS officers for making Chennai Corporation employees work at their homes to carry out personal chores. "There have been reports that two IAS officers made corporation workers perform household tasks and care for elderly kin.

These workers are employed by the corporation, and their salaries are paid from public taxes. The TN government must take strict action against these IAS officers concerned and others involved," he said.

AIADMK’s IT wing secretary Raj Sathyan, too, in a post on ‘X’, questioned the Chennai Corporation administration over the impropriety.

The TNIE, in a special report on Wednesday, had exposed how 29 sanitary workers and staff nurses from 13 of Chennai’s Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) have been ordered to skip their regular duty and instead work in shifts at the homes of these two senior IAS officers.

While one officer is a Principal Secretary, who has served as Commissioner of the GCC in the past, the other has served in four departments under the present state government. TNIE has independently verified that at least one worker reported for work at the former's address located on the ground floor of a two-storey apartment in Anna Nagar F Block.

GCC officials have prepared unsigned rosters listing staff names, their phone numbers, and the date and time during which they need to report for work at the specific address until the end of October. A WhatsApp group was also created for coordinating the work.