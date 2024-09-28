Not just date, scan Sivakasi smart calendar to know your constituency

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Keeping true to its tradition of making innovative and informative calendar varieties, the manufacturers in Sivakasi have announced the ‘TN 234 Calendar’ to usher in 2025. The unique day-by-day calendar model is named after the number of legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

Scanning the QR code on each day’s tear-off date paper will screen information about one of the 234 assembly constituencies, along with the livelihood of people in the region and the area’s other features in a video.

Sivakasi accounts for 80% - 85% of the calendar production in the state. As done every year, the calendar manufacturing units in the region released their albums on Aadi 18, and various business firms have already started placing orders from among the 200 varieties.

Citing the customers’ growing expectations and liking for creativity in calendars, Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association Secretary K Jeyasankar said the manufacturers have announced several innovative varieties, including ‘Maragatha Kaalam’ calendars, this year. The ‘TN 234 Calendar’ model is especially expected to help students understand the regions of the state.

“The placing of orders is picking up gradually. Around 40% of this year’s expected order volume has already been achieved. Leaders of political parties are also expected to place their orders early this year since the state will go to local body polls in December,” he said, adding the number of political orders is expected to surge this time, as against a year preceding LS election, for party functionaries’ from grassroots levels will be keen to place orders.

Referring to the hike in electricity tariff and the increment of employees’ wages, Jeyasankar said the price of calenders has to be hiked by 5% - 8% this year. The calendar price ranges from Rs 15 to Rs 3,000 per piece based on the models.