Kerala ATM heist suspects booked for attempt to murder, remanded in prison

DHARMAPURI: Five persons involved in the ATM heist in Thrissur in Kerala who were caught after a chase at Komarapalayam were produced before the judicial magistrate on Saturday and remanded in Salem central jail. The Veppadai police registered cases, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, against them.

On nabbing the suspects, Namakkal SP S Rajesh Kannan said they intensified vigil and strengthened security at the district borders after getting alert from the Kerala police about the truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number. “Around 8:50 am, we tried stopping the truck speeding to Salem from Coimbatore. However, it sped away to Sangagiri tollgate. Half-way through, it changed its course to Veppadi, colliding with a car and a two-wheeler,” he said.

The SP said following the accident, the police team managed to catch five people from the driver’s cabin. The police had planned to lock the five up at Veppadai station, and asked the truck driver, H Jumadin, to take the vehicle in the presence of personnel. However, mid-way, inspector Thavamani and SI Ranjithkumar, who were escorting the vehicle, asked the driver to stop the vehicle when they heard a thud from the rear side.

“When we conducted an inquiry, we found two people inside the container. While we managed to catch one person, the other (S Hasur aka Ajar Ali) ran off with a bag. Moreover, the driver of the truck, Jumadin, also tried to escape. During the chase that ensued, Jumadin attempted to stab sub inspector Ranjithkumar with a hooked weapon. To protect the fellow police officer, Thavamani shot Jumadin twice. Further, he also fired at the other suspect Hasru, injuring him. Jumadin died on the way to the hospital and Hasur was sent to Erode Government Hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to Coimbatore,” the officer said, adding both the police personnel are currently undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Medical College Hospital.

The suspects have been identified as S Irfan (23), S Shaukeen Khan (23), A Mohammed Iqram (42), L Sabir Khaan (26) and B Mubarik (18), all natives of Haryana.

“Preliminary inquiry reveals the gang has been involved in inter-state robberies at several ATMs and the Haryana policehave been informed about their detention and shoot out,” another police official said.

(With inputs from agencies)