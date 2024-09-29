Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy caught 17 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for alleged violation of IMBL. The arrested fishermen have been taken to Mannar for further legal proceedings.

On Saturday, nearly 500 mechanised boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea. While the cluster of fishermen were fishing near the IMBL, some said to have went into the Sri Lankan water. The Sri Lankan Patrol unit caught two boats that remained in Sri Lankan water and chased away the other boats.

Official sources said that two boats owned by Selvam and Uyirtharaj of Thangachimadam were carrying a total of 17 fishermen crew all hailing from Thangachimadam area in Ramanathapuram district. The SL Navy apprehended the boats near Neduntheevu by around 3.30 AM on September 29. The arrested were taken to Mannar fishing port who will be later handed over to the fisheries department there for further legal proceedings.

Nearly 55 boats and more than 400 fishermen have been arrested by the SL Navy for IMBL violation in 2024 so far.

Reportedly, fishermen association and relatives of the arrested fishermen are staging roadblock protests in Thangachimadam demanding the union government to take action towards immediate release of arrested 17 fishermen.