Annamalai takes veiled swipe at DMK over Udhayanidhi's rise as Deputy CM

In a post on 'X', Annamalai said: "The Sun shines for the privileged few & an eclipse for the rest of the state for the last 40 months.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.(FILE Photo | Express)
CHENNAI: In a veiled remark targeting the ruling DMK over the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has alleged that the 'sun shines for the privileged few.'

In a post on 'X', Annamalai said: "The Sun shines for the privileged few & an eclipse for the rest of the state for the last 40 months. People have now understood what the term Vidiyal actually meant: Vidiyal for self, family, and the chieftains."

The Tamil word 'Vidiyal' denotes 'dawn' and it formed part of DMK's campaign ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

Further, a meme posted by the BJP leader blamed the ruling party for 'rising nepotism' and it had photographs of leaders including Udhayanidhi, who belong to prominent political families of the DMK.

