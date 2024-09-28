Udhayanidhi elevated as Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji makes a comeback in TN cabinet reshuffle

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated elevation of DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister and the cabinet reshuffle was announced on Saturday night. Apart from being the Deputy CM, Udhayanidhi will additionally handle the portfolios of Planning and Development.

As part of the rejig, former ministers V Senthil Balaji, who recently got bail after prolonged incarceration in a money laundering case, and SM Nasar, who was dropped from the cabinet last year, are being reinducted. Govi Chezhian, the MLA of Thiruvidaimarudur reserved constituency, who is also the chief government whip in the Assembly, and R Rajendran, who is the Salem North MLA, are becoming ministers.

Meanwhile, three ministers have been dropped from the cabinet -- Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Tourism K Ramachandran and Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan.

A release from the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor has accepted the recommendations of Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the cabinet changes. The swearing-in ceremony of the four minister designates will take place on Sunday at 3.30 pm, the release said.