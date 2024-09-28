Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi elevated as Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji makes a comeback in TN cabinet reshuffle

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Raj Bhavan, the release said.
DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin set to be Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu.
DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin set to be Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu.(File photo| ENS)
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated elevation of DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister and the cabinet reshuffle was announced on Saturday night. Apart from being the Deputy CM, Udhayanidhi will additionally handle the portfolios of Planning and Development.

As part of the rejig, former ministers V Senthil Balaji, who recently got bail after prolonged incarceration in a money laundering case, and SM Nasar, who was dropped from the cabinet last year, are being reinducted. Govi Chezhian, the MLA of Thiruvidaimarudur reserved constituency, who is also the chief government whip in the Assembly, and R Rajendran, who is the Salem North MLA, are becoming ministers.

Meanwhile, three ministers have been dropped from the cabinet -- Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Tourism K Ramachandran and Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan.

A release from the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor has accepted the recommendations of Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the cabinet changes. The swearing-in ceremony of the four minister designates will take place on Sunday at 3.30 pm, the release said.

DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin set to be Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu.
Aim high, help realise Dravidian-model govt’s vision: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

The reshuffle also involved major portfolio changes. The portfolio of Higher Education has been taken away from K Ponmudy. He will be the Minister of Forests. Forests Minister M Mathiventhan has been assigned the portfolio of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, which is presently being held by N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj. Selvaraj will now handle the portfolios of Human Resources Management (HRM) and Ex-servicemen Welfare.

Thangam Thennarasu, who is presently holding HRM along with Finance, will handle Environment, Pollution Control Board and Climate Change in addition to Finance and Archaeology subjects, the Raj Bhavan release said.

RS Rajakannappan, who is handling Backward Classes Welfare, will be the new minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Khadi and Village Industries. Siva V Meyyanathan will handle BC, MBC and DNC Welfare with his present portfolio of Environment and Climate Change being given to Thennarasu.

With the reshuffle, the number of Dalit ministers in the Cabinet has increased from three to four. Chezhian, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, is rumoured to get the portfolio of Higher Education, which has been taken away from Ponmudy.

After the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, few more portfolio changes are expected since thew newly inducted ministers are yet to be assigned portfolios.

DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin set to be Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu.
After Supreme Court relief, Senthil Balaji all set to become Minister again
Tamil Nadu
Senthil balaji
Udhayanidhi Stalin
TN Deputy CM

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com