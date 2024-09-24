Tamil Nadu CM Stalin drops 'strong hint' about making son Udhayanidhi as deputy CM

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday dropped a strong hint about making his son and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin as the deputy chief minister.

When asked about his recent remarks about the reshuffle in the state cabinet and the possibility of making Udhayanidhi Stalin as the deputy CM, Stalin said, “There won’t be any disappointment. But there will be change.”

The CM said this during his visit to his assembly constituency Kolathur to inaugurate completed works and to distribute welfare assistance to the people.

The speculations about making Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy CM have been doing the rounds for many months. There were rumours that this would happen ahead of Stalin's visit to the USA. But that didn't happen.

On August 4, when reporters asked about the demand for making Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy CM, Stalin said, "The demand is getting louder. But the time is not ripe yet for that."