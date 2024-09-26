After Supreme Court relief, Senthil Balaji all set to become Minister again

CHENNAI: Granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, V Senthil Balaji is likely to be sworn in as minister again. He would possibly get back the portfolios of electricity, non-conventional energy development, prohibition and excise and molasses.

In February this year, Senthil Balaji was forced to resign after he was arrested in money laundering case. Subsequently, electricity and non-conventional energy development were allocated to Thangam Thennarasu while prohibition and excise, and molasses were allocated to Muthusamy.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has been hinting that there will be ‘changes’ in the State Cabinet soon and there have been speculations that the CM was waiting for the release of Balaji to carry out the Cabinet reshuffle.

Two days ago, the CM, while responding to a query on elevating Udhayanidhi Stalin to the post of Deputy Chief Minister, said “There will be no disappointment. But there will be changes.”

The announcement about the Cabinet reshuffle is expected after the CM returns from New Delhi where he is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Expressing happiness on the release of Balaji after 471 days, Stalin, in his post on the social media platform X, said, "In the present scenario where the Enforcement Department has been converted into a department for oppressing political opponents, the Supreme Court remains the only reprieve.”

“Even during the Emergency, no one was sentenced to so many days in jail."

He added, "The political conspiracies continued for 15 months and they wanted to break the resolve of brother Senthil Balaji by keeping him in jail for a long time. I welcome my brother Balaji who is coming out of jail as a stronger person. Your sacrifice is big! Your resolve is much bigger," he added.

Balaji will be the second minister to be sworn in after facing legal issues, the first minister being K Ponmudy.