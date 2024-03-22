After SC censure, TN governor agrees to swear in K Ponmudy as a minister

CHENNAI: Following the intervention and censure by the Supreme Court, Governor RN Ravi agreed to swear in K Ponmudy as a minister, here on Friday.

Ponmudy will be re-inducted as the minister of higher education, the portfolio which he held earlier. An official communication from Raj Bhavan said Ponmudy will be allocated the subjects of higher education, including technical education, electronics, science and technology, all of which are currently held by the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan.

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at 3.30 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister MK Stalin and his cabinet colleagues will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony.