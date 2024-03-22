After SC censure, TN governor agrees to swear in K Ponmudy as a minister

CHENNAI: Following the intervention and censure by the Supreme Court, Governor RN Ravi agreed to swear in K Ponmudy as a minister, here on Friday.
Ponmudy will be re-inducted as the minister of higher education, the portfolio which he held earlier. An official communication from Raj Bhavan said Ponmudy will be allocated the subjects of higher education, including technical education, electronics, science and technology, all of which are currently held by the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan.
The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at 3.30 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister MK Stalin and his cabinet colleagues will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday slammed the Tamil Nadu governor for refusing to swear in Ponmudy as a minister even after the SC suspended Ponmudy's conviction in a disproportionate wealth case. The apex court had suspended the sentence awarded to Ponmudy by the Madras High Court.
"We are seriously concerned about the conduct of the Governor in this issue. We did not want to say it aloud in the court. He is defying the SC of India," CJI told Attorney-General R Venkatramani, appearing for the governor when the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the governor's refusal to swear in Ponmudy came up for hearing.