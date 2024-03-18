Minister post for Ponmudy: DMK goes to SC, slams guv

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the refusal of Governor RN Ravi to appoint senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet. The DMK said the governor’s own interpretation of the SC order stating that the conviction has only been suspended and not set aside is an absurd interpretation and is an affront to the SC order. “President Draupadi Murmu must recall him immediately as he is an insult to the office of the governor,” the DMK said.

The governor, in a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, refused to re-induct the senior DMK leader into the cabinet, saying it would be against constitutional morality. Ponmudy was reinstated as a legislator after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Monday took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and P Wilson, appearing for the state government, that the matter should be urgently listed for hearing. “Please send an email. I will look into it,” the CJI said.

“Governor of Tamil Nadu is breaching the constitutional mandate to follow the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in discharge of his official functions. He also disregards and delays granting of assent to the bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly,” the state said in its petition.