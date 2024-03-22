SC blasts Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, gives 24 hours to reinduct minister K Ponmudy

NEW DELHI: Voicing “serious concern” over the conduct of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to reinduct senior DMK leader K Ponmudy as minister into the state cabinet, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the governor to decide on the issue within 24 hours. The governor had refused to reinduct Ponmudy, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case were stayed by the court on March 11, saying that his conviction and sentence have only been suspended and not set aside by the court.

“When a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court stays the conviction and sentence of Ponmudy, the governor has no business to say he would not administer oath to him as minister,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said. “How can the governor say his perception of alleged taint of Ponmudy overrides the SC order staying his conviction and sentence,” asked the bench.

“Mr Attorney General, we are seriously concerned about the conduct of the governor. We did not want to say it out loud in court but he is defying the Supreme Court of India. Those who have advised him have not advised him properly. Now the governor has to be informed that when the Supreme Court stays a conviction, it stays a conviction,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, told Attorney General

R Venkataramani. “If we do not hear from your person tomorrow, we will pass an order directing the governor to act according to the Constitution. We will pass an order,” the bench told the AG.