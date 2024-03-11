Relief for ex-TN minister Ponmudi as SC stays his conviction in corruption case

In a major relief to former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, the Supreme Court in its order on Monday stayed his conviction in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.

A bench of the top court, headed by Justice Abhay S Oka and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, in its order, also suspended the sentence of his wife P Visalatchi and directed her that she can move the special court for bail.

The top court passed the order after hearing from senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for the couple before the top court and argued that they were innocent in the case.

The Supreme Court had in January in its decision refused to grant an interim stay on the three-year jail sentence ordered by the Madras High Court to former DMK minister Ponmudi and his wife Visalatchi in a Rs 1.75 crore DA case.

Ponmudi and Visalatchi had knocked the doors of the Supreme Court on January 3, challenging their conviction and three-year imprisonment in the DA case.

Ponmudi, 73, and Vishalatchi, 68, had filed their respective Special Leave Petitions (SLP) before the top court challenging their conviction and sentence.