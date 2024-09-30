Chennai new airport project: Amid protests, another land acquisition notice in Ekanapuram

CHENNAI: Another day, another land acquisition notice for the villagers of Ekanapuram.

Despite nearly 800 days of protests, land acquisition notices have been issued for a total of 445 acres of land in Ekanapuram village by the Tamil Nadu government for the development of the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport project.

Land owners can submit their objections within 30 days, the announcement states.

The next set of notifications has been issued despite constant protests against the airport.

Earlier, notices were issued for over 387 acres of land in Ekanapuram village.

On September 24, landowners had submitted their objection petitions to the authorities at the Zone-2 Land Acquisition Office in Karai village.

On September 27, a group of protestors representing the village were detained by the police for attempting to approach the CM during his visit to Kancheepuram for the DMK Platinum Jubilee function. The protestors had officially sought audience with the CM but were denied.