'Runways upon lakes?': The many questions Ekanapuram villagers have about Parandur airport

Socio-economic implications of airport development

The Parandur airport, which is going to be the second airport in Chennai, will be built upon 1963.17 hectares of fertile irrigated lands (1031.21 ha of wet agricultural land, 355.22 ha of dry agricultural land, and 576.74 ha of water bodies), 173 ha of government land and 36.56 ha of developed land.

The government promises to preserve wetlands and water bodies around the proposed airport. But passenger-friendly airports rarely remain on the outskirts of the city, surrounded by desolate villages and abandoned farmlands. The proposed highway and metro line connecting Chennai to the new airport will induce urbanisation and increase property rates. Even if the government attempts to arrest development, private parties may forcefully evict farmers from their farmlands.

In this case, residential and industrial towns such as Thirumapur, Sunguvarchathiram, Sriperumbudur, Irungattukottai, Oragadam and Poonamallee will be expanded to accommodate the sudden influx of migrant labour. This will endanger farmlands and water bodies, and therefore, the future of farmers.

Furthermore, sources said real-estate developers had purchased large swathes of land just beyond the boundaries of the proposed airport and have marketed plots priced at around Rs 4 lakhs per cent (0.01 acres) of land.

They also point out that the government has failed to safeguard the villagers' livelihoods and provide them with attractive alternate employment opportunities. If the government implements specialised schemes addressing these issues, villagers may be relieved of economic distress. However, compensation in cash payments and rehabilitation cannot sustain affected families in the long-term; even employment in sectors spawned by the development of the airport will prove to be insufficient for generational farmers.

While the revenue generated by industries may not be comparable to agricultural revenue, an appropriate valuation of the yield and its contribution to food security in the region may provide insights into the local economy. The airport may have lingering effects on dependent economies as well.

For instance, two rotations of rice crops are sold to private buyers and government agencies in Kancheepuram, in addition to oil seeds such as peanuts and sesame, and other grains. Cutting supply from this region will lead to a decline in food grain supply and farmers anticipate the entry of imported grain in local markets if local production is to be stopped.

The airport is considered a necessary investment by the government due to its proximity to industrial hubs and potential for future expansion. Although not included in current plans, references to an airport-reliant economy were made in government notices.

In August 2022, TN Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, "Every Rs100 spent on air transportation will generate benefits worth Rs 325 and for every 100 direct jobs created, 610 people will get indirect employment."

Parandur will be developed into an airport city soon after the airport is established, as have the areas surrounding the existing Chennai International Airport and other international airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

"Develop the state, give incentives to promote agriculture, or let farmers be. Why should development come at the cost of farmers' wellbeing? Why does the government remain insensitive towards the very people who sustain their lives by satiating their hunger? Many nations are desperately trying to improve agriculture, but in our state, it is the opposite," responds a villager from Ekanapuram.