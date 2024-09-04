The Chennai airport seeking to take off: Second land acquisition notice in Parandur amid protests

On August 27, when the first notice was published in the government gazette, the agitated villagers organised a demonstration on the nearby highway. Subsequently, the Sunguvarchattram police filed FIRs against 125 protesters, charging them with obstruction of traffic and disturbing public peace.

Livelihood under threat!

SD Kathiresan, Joint Secretary of the Villagers Against Parandur Airport Movement, claims the notification and everything that follows are normal formalities. But the authorities should be ready to consult us before going ahead with the project, particularly the land acquisition, he says.

In fact, there have been communications between the district Collector, the District Revenue Officer, and other concerned officials, and the representatives of the Villagers Against Parandur Airport Movement for some time, but no consensus has been reached yet.

"The notice is just the starting point. No assessment of the land by the developers has ever taken place. But we know for sure that there is very bleak possibility of a relocation of the airport," says Kathiresan. "We want to keep the farmland, which is our livelihood."

Land acquisition procedure

The Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997, has provisions to protect the interests of the affected people: the government may acquire land provided that the owner and other parties interested are paid an amount for the damages suffered.

Villagers from Ekanapuram have not yet been consulted regarding the compensation amount. Nor have they been informed of rehabilitation and alternate employment plans. Communication regarding the airport development project, after getting site clearance, has been restricted to public notices and vague responses from officials, say the villagers.

However, they do not actually want the compensation as they want to keep their land. And they want to continue farming, they say.

Gajendhiran, a farmer from Ekanapuram, says that the notification was unexpected. His land was notified as per the order published on August 27

"Don't squash our livelihoods," he says, "it does not matter whether they pay us three times or four times [the market value]. I cannot take that money and buy land in a different village. Why should I move out of my village to continue farming?"

"They have come for our fields now. Soon they will come for our houses too," says Gajendhiran.

"We have reached out to every party, every leader. They all visit the village for one day, make grand promises, and forget about it once they leave. The political scenario in Tamil Nadu is like that. There is no strong opposition to represent the people," says Kathiresan.

"Edhukkaaga ivvalo mounam (What is the reason behind this silence)?" he goes on to add.

Kathiresan says their primary goal is to stall the construction of the airport. If the land is taken away despite all these efforts, then we shall look at alternatives, he says.