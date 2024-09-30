Vanathi seeks answer from CM Stalin on why Udhaya elevated

COIMBATORE: National president of BJP Mahila Morcha and Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday said Chief Minister M K Stalin should explain to people why he elevated his son and minister Udhayanidhi as deputy CM.

Addressing media at Ramanathapuram, she said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi made MK Stalin as deputy Chief Minister considering his health condition. Now, what is the need for Udhayanidhi Stalin to be made the deputy Chief Minister? The chief minister should explain to people the reason for elevating Udhayanidhi.”

Charging that Udhayanidhi has become the deputy chief minister only because he is the son of the Chief Minister, she asked why was the post not given to experienced senior leaders or SC leader in the party. “All those who worked for the DMK for more than 50 years have been sidelined. Only people belonging to a family are continuously coming to power,” Vanathi said.

On the induction of V Senthil Balaji in the cabinet, she said, “If a person who was in prison till yesterday becomes a minister of the state today, how will those who complained against him cooperate in the investigation?”