Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal case: Polygraph test details submitted to court

On Saturday the DSP offered a detailed explanation on polygraph test to judge Jayanthi S, following which she adjourned the case to January 9.

Published: 07th January 2024 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vengaivayal Erayur Water tank in Pudukkottai district | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: CB-CID DSP Palpandi, who is heading the investigation into the Vengaivayal water contamination case, appeared before the special court on Saturday and presented a detailed explanation on polygraph test the police have sought to subject 10 suspects to.

As part of investigation, the CB-CID approached the special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act in November last seeking permission to subject 10 suspects to polygraph test. Five of them hailing from the SC community, however, raised concerns. Following this, the court directed the CB-CID investigating officer to submit a detailed explanation on the procedure.

On Saturday the DSP offered a detailed explanation on polygraph test to judge Jayanthi S, following which she adjourned the case to January 9. Sources said copies of the CB-CID’s explanation on the ‘lie detector’ test would be handed over to all the ten suspects during the next hearing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengaivayal water contamination case polygraph test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp