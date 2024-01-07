Vengaivayal case: Polygraph test details submitted to court

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: CB-CID DSP Palpandi, who is heading the investigation into the Vengaivayal water contamination case, appeared before the special court on Saturday and presented a detailed explanation on polygraph test the police have sought to subject 10 suspects to.

As part of investigation, the CB-CID approached the special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act in November last seeking permission to subject 10 suspects to polygraph test. Five of them hailing from the SC community, however, raised concerns. Following this, the court directed the CB-CID investigating officer to submit a detailed explanation on the procedure.

On Saturday the DSP offered a detailed explanation on polygraph test to judge Jayanthi S, following which she adjourned the case to January 9. Sources said copies of the CB-CID’s explanation on the ‘lie detector’ test would be handed over to all the ten suspects during the next hearing.

