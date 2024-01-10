Bus strike failure, 95 per cent buses operational, claims Tamil Nadu govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI/THANJAVUR: The state transport department claimed that the strike by CPI(M)’s Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), AIADMK’s Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP), and other trade unions of transport corporations, had no significant impact on the first day on Tuesday.

The demands of the striking unions include, according to reports, the signing of the 15th wage revision agreement to increase pay, filling vacancies in bus driver and conductor posts, and releasing dearness allowances (DA) of ₹6000 per month for retired workers who have not been released for the last eight years.

According to Transport Minister S S Sivasankar, 95.7% of services (16,836 out of 17,576) of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), mofussil, and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) were operated as per the usual schedule in Chennai and other parts of the state. However, R Kamalakannan of ATP dismissed the claim and said close to 50% of transport workers participated in the strike.

The buses were operated by workers linked to DMK’s Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Congress’ INTUC, VCK’s Labour Liberation Front, and a few other smaller unions. It is learnt that optimal utilisation of crew, route rationalisation based on patronage, and the support of contract staff played a crucial role in enabling the corporations to wade through the crisis.

The key bus termini in the capital, including the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT), Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT), Poonamallee bus stand, and the recently-opened Kilambakkam Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, saw a moderate crowd on Tuesday. Commuters at CMBT and MMBT said they experienced no trouble boarding buses.

Bus strike poses challenge to schoolkids in Madurai

By 9 pm, 100% of buses were in operation for MTC and SETC An official statement mentioned that 10% buses of Villupuram corporation and 5% of Kumbakonam buses remained off the road due to the strike. Meanwhile, a section of the bus crew claimed that mofussil and MTC buses were operated for 50 to 75 % of trips due to a shortage of workers.

“When a crew is assigned to a mofussil service in a Chennai-Villupuram TNSnsTC bus, they are expected to make two round trips between CMBT and Villupuram. However, most buses only completed a single trip. The same crew was then assigned to another route for a different bus. Yet, on paper, two buses were recorded as operational for the entire day,” said a conductor.

Similarly, the number of services in select routes was rationalised based on patronage, reducing the demand for bus crew by 50%. A driver said, “Since it was a working day, the crowd was less at the terminus. Half of the services in a route were cut, and the crew was utilised to operate buses on other routes.”

In Madurai, school-going children faced challenges to reach their respective destinations due to a shortage of bus services. Similarly, people travelling from the outskirts including Sholavandan, Chithamani, and Panagadi waited for more than two hours to get buses.

Commuters face difficulties in Thanjavur

In Thanjavur, commuters faced difficulties as only 60% of buses from town depot 1 and 55 from town depot 2 were operated. Passengers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur endured long waits for buses amid fewer services. In Kanniyakumari, sources said contract/temporary drivers and conductors were also involved in operating around 50% of buses.

“If the strike continues until January 11 or 12, it would be extremely difficult for the corporations to manage the services,” said an office bearer of LPF. Minister Sivasankar said, “The strike was politically motivated and aimed at bringing disrepute to the government ahead of Pongal. We have agreed to fill the vacancies and also agreed to provide jobs to the families of staff who died on duty. We are ready to talk about enhancing DA for retired workers after Pongal.”

Calculated effort

Optimal utilisation of crew, route rationalisation, and support of contract staff helped corporations to wade through the crisis

