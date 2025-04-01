Madras HC adjourns petitions against ED searches on TASMAC premises to April 8

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned the petitions of Tamil Nadu government and its retail liquor business entity, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) challenging the search and seizures by the Enforcement Directorate at the latter’s premises to April 8 for final hearing.

The Central agency has alleged that the state government is trying to ‘obstruct’ lawful investigation into money laundering initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar ordered notice to the respondents including the Union Government and ED and adjourned the case for final hearing on April 8 and 9. It directed the respective counsels to complete their pleadings and serving of counter-affidavit and rejoinders by April 7.