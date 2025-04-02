Enforcement Directorate accuses TN of obstructing Tasmac probe

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the state government is trying to “obstruct lawful investigation into serious allegations of money laundering”, initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), involving Tasmac officials.

This was submitted by the central agency in the Madras High Court in its counter-affidavit filed against the petitions of Tamil Nadu government and Tasmac, challenging the search and seizures by the ED at the latter’s premises.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar ordered notice to the respondents, including the Union government and the ED, and adjourned the case for the final hearing on April 8 and 9. It directed the respective counsels to complete their pleadings and serving of counter-affidavit and rejoinders by April 7.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman told the court that Tasmac was the complainant in the predicate offence but the ED had chosen to search the complainant’s premises, that too extending to midnight by detaining the officers and employees.

The bench countered the AG with a poser, “Didn’t you (state agencies) conduct searches at midnight?”

The AG replied, “Certainly not at midnight.”

The ED, in its counter-affidavit, stated that it has proceeded on the basis of the multiple FIRs registered by the DVAC over the ‘high level corruption indulged in by officers in the rank of district managers and senior regional managers’.