Madurai encounter victim's kin allege foul play, say he was killed elsewhere

MADURAI: A day after the Madurai city police killed a history-sheeter in an encounter, the family members on Tuesday stated it was planned murder and said the police’s claims against the deceased were false.
The encounter occurred on Monday evening when V Subash Chandra Bose (29) of Pangajam Colony in Madurai city was killed in ‘self-defence’ by the police after he allegedly attacked two police constables with a machete and fired at a police inspector. Police said Subash was wanted for the murder of ‘Glamour’ Kali alias Kaleshwaran on March 23.
Bose's father Veeraiya told media persons he suspected that his son was encountered in a different location near Coimbatore and his body was brought here. The claims of Bose’s role in Kaleshwaran’s murder are false as Bose was with family members during the murder.
Moreover, Kaleshwaran and Bose were relatives and there was no motive for the murder. As the police made Bose party to the murder case, he had shifted to Coimbatore until the real accused surrendered before the court, Veeraiya said, adding that the cases booked against Bose were mostly fake.
People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) functionary and advocate A John Vincent said the police believe such encounters will create fear among the offenders, and reduce the number of offences. However, the reality is different.
The police narrative of the encounter can be understood as fake as they said “Though they aimed at Bose’s leg, he moved and sustained fatal injuries to his chest.” Moreover, if Bose had a gun, he could’ve preferred to use it against the constable instead of using the machete. “Such encounters must be performed after approval from higher officials, and were not in self-defence,” he added.
The family initially refused to accept the body, but agreed to do so in the evening and took his remains to perform the final rites at their village in Ramanathapuram district. Earlier, the district magistrate conducted an inquiry following the encounter.