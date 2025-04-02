Madurai encounter victim's kin allege foul play, say he was killed elsewhere

Moreover, Kaleshwaran and Bose were relatives and there was no motive for the murder. As the police made Bose party to the murder case, he had shifted to Coimbatore until the real accused surrendered before the court, Veeraiya said, adding that the cases booked against Bose were mostly fake.

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) functionary and advocate A John Vincent said the police believe such encounters will create fear among the offenders, and reduce the number of offences. However, the reality is different.

The police narrative of the encounter can be understood as fake as they said “Though they aimed at Bose’s leg, he moved and sustained fatal injuries to his chest.” Moreover, if Bose had a gun, he could’ve preferred to use it against the constable instead of using the machete. “Such encounters must be performed after approval from higher officials, and were not in self-defence,” he added.

The family initially refused to accept the body, but agreed to do so in the evening and took his remains to perform the final rites at their village in Ramanathapuram district. Earlier, the district magistrate conducted an inquiry following the encounter.