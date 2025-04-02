Robbery suspect shot dead by police near Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A 19-year-old robbery suspect from Puducherry was shot dead by police near Cuddalore on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked officers during an arrest operation.

According to police, a gang had attacked lorry drivers with machetes and looted them at three locations along the Villupuram-Nagapattinam highway in Cuddalore district in the early hours of Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, police tracked the gang to a cashew farm in M Puthur and attempted to apprehend them.

During the operation, one of the gang members, identified as Vijay alias Mottai Vijay from Thilaspet, Puducherry, attacked police personnel with a machete. Constables Gopi and Ganapathy sustained injuries. In response, Inspector Chandran opened fire, hitting Vijay in the chest and hip, leading to his death on the spot, police sources said.