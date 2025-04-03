Man hacks brother-in-law, burns body in Bargur forest

ERODE: Two days after charred human skeletal remains were found in a reserve forest in Bargur hills, the district police on Wednesday identified the deceased as P Sakthivel (24) of Kumbalam village near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district.

Police said Sakthivel married Pappammal (21), the younger sister of T Venkatesh (24) from the same village last year, and was in a relationship with Venkatesh’s wife. Due to this, Venkatesh hacked Sakthivel to death with help from four of his friends in the forest and burned the body. Police arrested Venkatesh and his friend R Rajendran (48) of Kumbalam. Three others are on the run.

On Monday, a team of forest officials found partially charred human skull and bones in Emmatti Pallam that comes under the Thattakarai forest range in the Bargur hills. Subsequently, Bargur VAO filed a complaint at the police station. After investigation, police identified the deceased as Sakthivel.