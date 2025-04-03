Manali waste incinerator may be shut down

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is likely to shut down the waste incinerator unit in Manali and issued strict directives citing multiple environmental and regulatory violations.

The facility will be able to re-commission the operation only after revamping the existing air pollution control measures and providing suitable heat/energy recovery system, said S Vasuki, district environmental engineer (Ambattur), TNPCB, in a communication addressed to the member secretary of the board.

The 10-tonne-per-day incinerator, operated by Triad Intratech for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), has been running without a valid consent to operate since March 31, 2020. An inspection was conducted on Wednesday during which several serious lapses, including deteriorated pollution control systems, improper waste disposal, and non-compliance with environmental regulations were found.

Officials found the incinerator’s air pollution control measures were in a dilapidated condition. The venturi and wet scrubbers, which are crucial for filtering toxic emissions, were not functioning effectively. The plant, which incinerates non-biodegradable municipal solid waste such as plastic, napkins, diapers, and footwear, was found operating without a heat or energy recovery system, violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

As a result, the TNPCB mandated that the unit cannot resume operations until it revamps its air pollution control measures and installs a suitable heat or energy recovery system.