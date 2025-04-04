ED searches Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan office in Chennai over FEMA violation probe

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the Gokulam Group's office in Chennai on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The search operation took place at the group's premises in Kodambakkam and was led by the ED Kochi unit in coordination with their Chennai counterparts.

The Gokulam Group, headed by Gokulam Gopalan, is under the ED's scanner since 2023. Gopalan, who has already been interrogated several times in connection with the case, is a well-known figure in the business and entertainment landscape. His business interests span chit funds, finance, movie production, sports, and hospitality.

Gopalan is also the producer of the controversial film Empuraan, which recently sparked outrage among BJP members, leading to the trimming of several scenes. However, ED officials have clarified that the ongoing raid is unrelated to the film controversy and is solely focused on the investigation of FEMA violations.