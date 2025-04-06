Tamil Nadu posts record 9.69% economic growth, tops Indian states in 2024-25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a remarkable real economic growth rate of 9.69% for the financial year 2024-25, making it the top-performing state in India. This growth is the highest in the last decade for Tamil Nadu, according to data from the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

As per the MoSPI data, Andhra Pradesh registered the second highest growth rate in the country with 8.21%.

Key Economic Metrics:

GDP Value: Tamil Nadu’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose to ₹17.23 lakh crore in 2024-25, up from ₹15.71 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year.

Historical Growth: The previous highest growth rate was 8.59% in 2017-18, while the lowest was just 0.07% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Tamil Nadu was one of the few states to record positive growth during the pandemic, unlike many others that faced negative growth.

Nominal Growth Rate: The state also led with a nominal growth rate of 14.02%, reflecting the total market value of goods and services without adjusting for inflation.