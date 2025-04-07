AIADMK MLAs disallowed from raising Tasmac issue create an uproar, evicted from TN Assembly

CHENNAI: The AIADMK legislators who were disallowed from raising the Tasmac case issue created an uproar in the Assembly on Monday.

The legislators were locked in an argument with Speaker M Appavu and when permission was not granted for them to raise the Tasmac case issue they started raising slogans.

Following this, the Speaker ordered the eviction of MLAs who displayed sheets printed with messages relating to the Tasmac case. Along with them, AIADMK MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami also staged a walkout.

Later, outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said he tried to raise the ED raids in the TASMAC offices but was denied permission by the Speaker.

The AIADMK MLAs came to the House wearing a badge with the question: Andha Thiyagi Yaar ?- TASMAC (Who’s that martyr - TASMAC) in Tamil.

During the zero hour, Palaniswami raised an issue to which the Speaker refused permission stating that as per the rules of the House, an issue which is pending disposal in the court cannot be raised. However, Palaniswami said this issue was an important one and that he would not go into the details of the case pending before the court but sought permission only to raise the issue.

Responding, Leader of the House, Duraimurugan read out the rules of the House and that the LoP cannot even mention about the case pending before the House. The Speaker also insisted that. However, the AIADMK MLAs started raising slogans and suddenly drew out printed sheets and displayed them in the House. After this, the Speaker ordered the eviction of the MLAs who displayed the printed sheets.