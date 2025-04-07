Could not accompany PM in Pamban bridge inauguration as it is a government event: Annamalai

MADURAI: Change in post is not going to affect anything as I will continue to be the same Annamalai with the same energy, said the BJP state president while responding to a query on Sunday at the Madurai airport that many preferred him to continue as state president.

Addressing the media, he said all BJP party members are cadres. One day a cadre can occupy a post, and on another he becomes a cadre. He clarified that he is not in the race for BJP state president.

"It is disappointing that CM MK Stalin has not taken part in PM Narendra Modi's event, who visited to inaugurate and flag off the projects that are meant for the state. The reason stated by the CM for his inability to visit is not acceptable. Being a representative of Tamil people, he must have been present. Stalin should apologize," he said.

Responding to a question posed by the chief minister whether Edappadi K Palaniswami would form an alliance with BJP under the condition of NEET exemption, Annamalai said the Congress formed an alliance with DMK over threat of raids. As Stalin was not able to answer questions on NEET exemption for many years, he was redirecting the topic.

When asked why he was not sitting with the prime minister on the dias during the Pamban bridge inauguration event, he added that it was a government event. However, he accompanied the prime minister during all other events, he added.

Responding to the technical slag in the bridge after inauguration, the state president said that he cannot comment on the issue as the railways is yet to respond.