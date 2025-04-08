I will spend my entire time on the field: TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: AMID speculations about his appointment as the next state president of the BJP, party’s legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran left for New Delhi on Monday. Nagenthran is likely to meet top leaders of the BJP including Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, BJP state president K Annamalai said his work in the coming days would be on the field.

“I have removed my footwear to unseat the DMK from power in the state. I will spend my entire time on the field. There will be a lot of travel to meet the people. I will not have as much work as the state president. I am happy about that. Let others do the organisational work. That is why I said I am not in the race for the next state president.”

Sources said the decision about who would be leading the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit will be taken within a few days.