Kumari Ananthan's mortal remains will be laid to rest with state honours: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the mortal remains of Kumari Ananthan, veteran Congress leader will be laid to rest with State honours.

In a statement here, the CM condoled the demise of Ananthan and recalled his contributions to Tamil and Tamil Nadu. He also recalled that the Tamil Nadu government honoured Ananthan with Thagaisal Thamizhar award last year.

Meanwhile, the State Assembly condoled the demise of Ananthan. Speaker M Appavu read out the obituary resolution recalling the services of the late leader and how he served the people of Tamil Nadu throughout his life.

The Speaker also recalled that Ananthan insisted and obtained the right to ask questions in Tamil in Parliament when he got elected to Lok Sabha in 1977.

Ananthan had also served as a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He has authored many books in Tamil, many focusing on oratory. The members of the State Assembly observed silence in respect of the departed leader.