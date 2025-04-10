Amid TN BJP chief rumours, Shah to land in Chennai today

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister and BJP’s poll strategist Amit Shah will reach Chennai on Thursday night and is expected to hold marathon meetings with senior functionaries of the BJP on Friday.

Shah’s visit assumes significance as a decision is expected on who will be the state BJP president, about which speculations have been rife for more than a week. K Annamalai, the incumbent president, has told the media that he was “not in the race” for the post, indicating his reluctance to continue, while restraining from categorically saying that he would be stepping down.

Nainar Nagendran, who is touted to be the next state president, met Shah in Delhi earlier this week. BJP sources said the union minister may also meet leaders of alliance parties. However, there is no clarity yet on whether any AIADMK leader is meeting Shah, with the latter acknowledging that talks are under way for the AIADMK and the BJP to join hands for the 2026 Assembly election.