Coimbatore's Eastern Bypass project set to face long delays

COIMBATORE: The much-anticipated Eastern Bypass Road project in Coimbatore is set to face prolonged delays, with the state highways authorities confirming that work on the project will not commence for another four to five years. The delay is attributed to the ongoing construction and land acquisition for the Western Bypass Road, which must be completed first.

According to officials from the state highways department's Coimbatore division, work on the Eastern Bypass will begin only after all three phases of the Western Bypass are completed. Currently, the first phase of the Western Bypass is underway.

The second phase of land acquisition has reached about 98% completion. Once the 'vote on account' is passed in the state Assembly and funds are allocated, the contract for the second phase is likely to be awarded in May. Meanwhile, land acquisition for the third phase is still in progress.

During a recent visit to Coimbatore, Minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu reiterated that the government's priority is to complete the Western Bypass project. He also confirmed that steps to initiate the Eastern Bypass would begin only after the Western Bypass is fully operational.

The delay of the Eastern Bypass project, which has long been proposed as a solution to ease traffic congestion in Coimbatore city, has left commuters disappointed.