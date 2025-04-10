Kumari Ananthan: Man who walked the talk

CHENNAI: The state has seen several padayatras by political leaders, but the record for walking the highest number of miles for the highest number of causes should go to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who died late on Tuesday night.

Born to a freedom fighter, Ananthan, a committed disciple of late Congress leader and chief minister K Kamaraj, undertook 17 padayatras throughout his political career, covering a total distance of 5,548 kilometres, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

The causes he took up for these yatras included imposition of total prohibition, construction of memorials of various freedom fighters , and for the reestablishment of “Kamaraj’s (style of) regime” in Tamil Nadu.

The last major yatra he attempted was when he was 82, demanding prohibition, during which he fainted and had to be hospitalised. It was in a way befitting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who commenced his country-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari in September 2022, paid respects and took blessings of Ananthan in the district after starting the yatra.

With his father being a freedom fighter, the 1933-born Ananthan was already inclined towards the Congress movement, but it was Kamaraj’s influence that pulled him to the public life and the Congress party, to which he remained a staunch loyalist throughout. As Kamaraj, Ananthan - rooted in Gandhian ideals - shunned luxury and remained a man of simplicity.

One of the Congress state general secretaries, GK Muralidharan, told TNIE, “Even during his tenure as an MP, he remained accessible to the public, travelling without a convoy and staying in modest accommodation.”