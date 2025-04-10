Principal of Coimbatore school suspended after menstruating Class VIII student made to write exam outside classroom

The principal of the private school where a Dalit student appearing for Class VIII annual examination was forced to write her exam outside the classroom has been placed under suspension. The girl was forced to sit outside the classroom because she was mensturating. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, prompting officials to launch an inquiry against the school administration.

The incident was reported at the matriculation higher secondary school in Senguttaipalayam near Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

On Thursday, the school correspondent suspended the principal, M Anandhi, temporarily, stating that she acted against the RTE Act 2009.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi posted a message on platformX stating that after officers made a departmental inquiry, the school principal has been suspended.

He stated that oppression against children is unacceptable. The student is not alone. The government stands with her, he added.

Earlier, the girl's father told The New Indian Express that his daughter attained puberty last week. Since there were two exams scheduled this week, she was willing to write them. The school administration was requested to provide a separate desk and bench to help her sit for the exam.

However, he added, "When she went to school on Monday to write the Social Science exam, the school administration did not make the arrangement we had requested. Instead, the school administration forced her to write the exam on the steps outside the classroom. As she wrote the exam for two and a half hours on the steps, she felt significant leg pain and told us about this.”