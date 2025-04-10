Tamil Nadu to intensify legal battle against NEET

Later, on X, he posted, “The governor, acting as a puppet of the union government, remained a stumbling block to the Bill we adopted. But in the light of the SC verdict yesterday (regarding the 10 Bills re-adopted by the state Assembly), we will be continuing our legal battle until justice is done!”

In a veiled attack on the AIADMK, he said the people of the TN had clearly understood the intention of those finding fault with the government and said TN will win the fight to eliminate NEET.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the representatives of the legislative parties who participated in the meeting spoke in detail about the irregularities and problems linked to NEET. They promised to support all legal steps to be taken by the state government in this regard, he added.

Law Minister S Regupathy said that the union government has exempted JIPMER and AIIMS from the NEET but refuses to do the same for TN. “Don’t subject the students of TN to hardships. Those who became doctors after studying in government schools are performing at the highest level in the medical field at the national and international level,” Regupathy said.

He pointed out how the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG was reduced to zero across all categories last year, resulting in severe flak. He added that the leaders at the meeting demanded the subject of education be brought back to the State List from the Concurrent List.

On AIADMK’s decision to boycott the meeting, Regupathy said, “The AIADMK is not bothered about NEET exemption since the party is keen on forging an alliance with the BJP.” The health minister said since NEET was introduced because of them (the AIADMK and BJP), they might feel hesitant to seek an exemption from the exam.

DMK, Congress, CPM, CPI, PMK, MDMK, VCK, MMK, TVK, and KMDK representatives attended the meeting.