Tasmac demands 'transparent' ED probe; court adjourns case to April 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), which has filed petitions in the Madras High Court challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) recent raids on its premises over alleged money laundering, has said the means adopted by the central agency to achieve ends should be “fair and transparent.”

Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for Tasmac, made the submission before a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar during the second day of arguments on the matter on Wednesday.

Citing certain judgments of the Supreme Court on money laundering proceedings, he said, “Let means adopted to achieve the ends be fair, above board and transparent.”

He stressed the need for the ED to strictly adhere to the procedures laid down in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) while initiating action, including search and seizures.

“The court has to see whether the safeguards provided in the Act are to be adhered to in spirit and substance,” he said, adding that the court should also see whether the action of the ED is based on material evidence or is it holding a ‘roving enquiry’.