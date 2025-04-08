TN govt, TASMAC withdraw pleas to SC to transfer petition against ED action on liquor retailer

The Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC on Tuesday withdrew from the Supreme Court their pleas to transfer from the Madras High Court to another HC their petitions against the recent ED action on the state-run liquor retailer.

On April 4, the Tamil Nadu government had moved the apex court seeking transfer of the petition against the recent ED searches on TASMAC to another HC outside the state.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and including Justice Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday told senior advocate and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, that the issue should be decided by the Madras High Court.

The top court also clarified that the state government can approach it later, if there was any need.

Rohatgi agreed with the top court's suggestion and decided to withdrew the pleas on behalf of the TN government and TASMAC.