Amit Shah announces AIADMK-BJP alliance for 2026 TN elections, says EPS to lead it

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister and BJP’s chief electoral strategist Amit Shah on Friday formally announced that his party will ally with the AIADMK for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections to unseat the DMK from power.

Shah expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu will have an NDA government in 2026, adding that it will be a coalition. He said the coalition will be led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

On whether expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran will be included in the alliance, Shah said the BJP will not interfere in the internal affairs of the AIADMK.

He added that the alliance was borne out of mutual interest and recalled that the two parties had faced elections together in the past.

Besides Shah, Palaniswami, senior AIADMK leaders KP Munusamy and SP Velumani, BJP state president K Annamalai and its president-elect Nainar Nagendran were also present during the announcement.