Nainar Nagendran to replace Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief ahead of 2026 elections

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran on Friday filed his nomination for the Tamil Nadu party president post, amid reports that incumbent chief K Annamalai proposed his name.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Chennai for talks with the state leadership, effectively confirmed that Nagendran was the only member to file a nomination for the post at the party's headquarters in T Nagar.

"The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji," Shah wrote on X.

"As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented. The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organizational skills in the party's national framework," he added.

Nagendran, the MLA from Tirunelveli and current state vice president, was previously a member of the AIADMK.

Apart from Annamalai, the party said that his nomination was also proposed by Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Nagendran will become BJP's 13th state BJP chief after Annamalai had earlier ruled himself out of the race, putting an end to speculation about his continuation in the post.

His statement followed reports that the AIADMK leadership was in favour of easing him out to revive ties with the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. When asked about the reports, Annamalai declined to comment.