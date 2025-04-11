ED alleges 'deep-rooted' corruption in TN MAWS department headed by Minister KN Nehru

These searches were not based on any predicate offence case filed in relation to alleged corruption in the MAWS department.

Instead, it was based on an ECIR that ED has filed based on a 2021 CBI FIR alleging that Rs 30 crore of loan taken by the firm for a 100 MW power project had been diverted through shell entities to the True Value Home (TVH) group owned by Nehru’s brother, KN Ravichandran.

However, Minister Nehru was not included in this case.

ED said its investigations revealed that Truedom was a shell entity with no wind energy experience and was created solely to divert loan funds under the guise of the windmill project.

It also said that the funds were immediately routed through associated shell entities with 'no real' activity, and following layering, substantial amounts were transferred to TVH Homes Pvt Ltd and TVH Energy Resources Pvt Ltd to settle their existing liabilities.