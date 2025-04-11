Heritage tag for sacred grove in Tamil Nadu triggers protest

DINDIGUL: The state government’s move to declare a sacred grove in Kasampatty near Natham of the district as a biodiversity heritage site has triggered opposition from villagers, who fear it would affect their religious practices and the grove’s ecosystem with the arrival of tourists.

The grove houses the Veera Koil dedicated to the village deity Veeran. Villagers raised their objections during the visit of principal chief conservator of forests Vijendra Singh Malik to the site on Wednesday.

P Sanathanam, former vice- president of Reddipatti Panchayat, said, “No public hearing was held before issuing the notification.” The notification was issued on March 27.

K Thirumalai, a resident, said the deity is being worshipped for over 600 years. “The site is under panchayat control and lies near Alagarmalai reserve forest.”

However, DFO P Rajkumar clarified that the 4.8-hectare grove is revenue land and not a reserve forest. “The heritage tag ensures protection of the area’s diverse flora and fauna, without affecting access to temple.”