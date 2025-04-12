Tamil Nadu enacts 10 bills stalled by Governor after SC ruling

CHENNAI: In a historic first, the Tamil Nadu government has notified ten laws that were stalled by Governor RN Ravi, following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that his decision to reserve the re-adopted bills for the President's assent was unconstitutional.

The gazette notifications cite the Supreme Court’s April 8, 2025 order, which held that all actions taken by the President after the bills were reserved are non est in law (having no legal existance), and that the bills shall be deemed to have received the Governor’s assent on the day they were presented to him.

The ten laws are: The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Act, 2020; The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Act, 2020; The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022; Tamil Nadu Dr.Ambedkar Law University (Amendment) Act, 2022; The Tamil Nadu Dr.MGR. Medical University, Chennai (Amendment) Act, 2022; The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Amendment) Act, 2022; The Tamil University (Second Amendment) Act, 2022; The Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Act and The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Second Amendment) Act, 2022.

Under the newly notified laws, the Tamil Nadu government has the authority to appoint Vice-Chancellors for 18 state universities, a power that was previously vested in the Governor, who serves as the Chancellor of these institutions. However, in some of the universities, the Governor will continue to have a say by nominating a member to the Vice-Chancellor search committee.

"History is made as these are the first Acts of any legislature in India to have taken effect without the signature of the Governor / President but on the strength of the judgement of the Supreme Court," tweeted DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson who was also part of the advocates who appeared for the case.