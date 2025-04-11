Governor must act with due deference to settled conventions of parliamentary democracy: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court late Friday night released its 415-page verdict on the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against Governor RN Ravi for withholding assent to several bills passed by the State legislature, declaring that the ten bills in question are deemed to have received the Governor’s assent.

The judgment was uploaded on the official site of the Supreme Court.

"We are in no way undermining the office of the Governor. All we say is that the Governor must act with due deference to the settled conventions of parliamentary democracy; respecting the will of the people being expressed through the legislature as-well as the elected government responsible to the people. He must perform his role of a friend, philosopher and guide with dispassion, guided not by considerations of political expediency but by the sanctity of the constitutional oath he undertakes," said, the two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and also comprising Justice R Mahadevan, in the verdict.

The top court, noted in its judgment that in times of conflict, he must be the harbinger of consensus and resolution, lubricating the functioning of the State machinery by his sagacity, wisdom and not run it into a standstill.

The court clarified that the Governor must be the catalyst and not an inhibitor. "All his actions must be impelled keeping in mind the dignity of the high constitutional office that he occupies," it said.

The court added that having regard to the unduly long period of time for which these Bills were kept pending by the Governor of withholding of assent and in view of the scant respect shown by the Governor to the decision of this Court in one earlier case, appear to be writ large in the discharge of his functions.

"We are left with no other option but to exercise our inherent powers under Article 142 of the Constitution for the purpose of declaring these ten Bills as deemed to have been assented on the date when they were presented to the Governor after being reconsidered by the State legislature i.e., on Nov 18, 2023," it said.