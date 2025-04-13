Comments made by a person in high office threat to culture, dignity: Governor R N Ravi

MADURAI: In an indirect attack on forest minister K Ponmudy for his controversial remarks about women and Hindu sects, Governor R N Ravi said his speech was a threat to Tamil Nadu’s culture.

Speaking at an event held at Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai on Saturday, Ravi, without mentioning Ponmudy’s name, said, “A person who is in high position in the ruling party used vulgar words on women. This is the land where woman Nayanmaras and Alwar (Andal) are revered. The remarks have wounded the feelings of devotees and are shocking. They are a serious threat to our culture and dignity.”

Further, Ravi said, the gentleman insulted the devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu , the deities worshipped across the country.

“That gentleman is part of an eco system. For the past seven to eight decades, they are trying a political-driven cultural assault by garlanding our gods and goddesses with footwear. These people compared ‘sanathana dharma’ with dengue and malaria. They are continuously attempting to destroy our culture through various means by insulting women and people’s beliefs,” Ravi added.

Thiagaraja College of Engineering president K Hari Thiagarajan, Director of SASTRA University, Chennai, Dr Sudha Seshayyan, and others spoke on the occasion.