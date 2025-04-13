DMK allies downplay idea of ‘coalition government’ in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The decision of the BJP and the AIADMK to form an alliance for a coalition government has not made any impact on the allies’ expectations from the DMK, leaders told TNIE.

While the DMK’s allies themselves have denied having any such expectation, the party’s propaganda secretary and MLA, CVMP Ezhilarasan, said voters are aware of the uncertainty that surrounds coalition governments and will be hesitant to vote.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said, “When Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the coalition government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami neither supported nor opposed it. The first thing to be considered is how AIADMK cadre and functionaries will accept such an arrangement. The coalition government Shah was talking about is not feasible. This alliance is a blatant example of opportunistic politics.” As regards the Congress, any decision regarding coalition government will be taken only by the party’s national leadership, he added.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam told TNIE that they would not be part of any government led by capitalist parties. “Like in Kerala and West Bengal, we are open to including others in a government led by the communist parties. But we will not participate in coalition governments led by other parties,” he said.