'Kneels without self-respect, traitorous': Stalin slams AIADMK alliance with BJP, says it is doomed to fail

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said "hunger for power" is the reason for the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP and the tie-up is against ideals such as protection of state rights and it is doomed to fail.

Stalin, reacting to the announcement of an alliance between the state's main opposition party and the national party that helms the Centre, said that the AIADMK claims to oppose NEET, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy and the Waqf Act and also say that Tamil Nadu's representation should not be reduced during delimitation.

"Are all these part of the Common Minimum Programme?," he asked.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, did not speak about any of these. Nor did he allow the AIADMK leadership to speak. Instead, Stalin said Shah used the press conference only to criticize his party, the DMK, the DMK government and him.

The chief minister said: "The AIADMK-BJP alliance is doomed to fail. It was the people of Tamil Nadu who handed repeated defeats to this coalition. Now, Shah has reconstituted the same failed alliance."

Stalin said Shah failed to state on what ideological foundation the alliance was formed.

Instead, he merely assured that a Common Minimum Programme would be worked out.