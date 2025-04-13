Tamil Nadu

Will now function without limitations: Annamalai

Earlier, as a state president, I had to restrict myself to speaking in a certain way.
BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran being greeted on his election as president of the party’s state unit by outgoing chief K Annamalai, at an event held in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Saturday(Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
CHENNAI: Just a few hours before K Annamalai officially stepped down as BJP state president on Saturday, he said at a private event that without the limitations of the post, he is now free to speak as himself.

“Earlier, as a state president, I had to restrict myself to speaking in a certain way. Now, I’m free — my job is to hit sixers on the field while Nainar Nagenthran can defend,” Annamalai said.

Expressing optimism over AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran’s political future, Annamalai said, “Doctors recently gave him a clean bill of health, saying he has a strong heart. I believe a person with such a good heart will see his political ambitions fulfilled.”

