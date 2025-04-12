Annamalai likely to get key national role as Nainar Nagenthran named TN BJP chief

NEW DELHI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is almost certain to receive a prominent national organisational role within the party soon, with the appointment of new Tamil Nadu BJP president.

Nainar Nagenthran has been approved to be the new TN BJP chief, confirmed after a meeting between the party’s principal strategist Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders in Chennai on Friday.

Through a social media post, Shah made it clear that the BJP intends to utilise Annamalai’s organisational abilities at the national level. In his post, Shah stated, "The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji."

Praising Annamalai’s performance as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, he said, "As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented."