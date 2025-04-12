Annamalai likely to get key national role as Nainar Nagenthran named TN BJP chief
NEW DELHI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is almost certain to receive a prominent national organisational role within the party soon, with the appointment of new Tamil Nadu BJP president.
Nainar Nagenthran has been approved to be the new TN BJP chief, confirmed after a meeting between the party’s principal strategist Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders in Chennai on Friday.
Through a social media post, Shah made it clear that the BJP intends to utilise Annamalai’s organisational abilities at the national level. In his post, Shah stated, "The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji."
Praising Annamalai’s performance as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, he said, "As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented."
Shah further clarified Annamalai’s future role, adding: "The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organizational skills in the party's national framework."
Meanwhile, sources indicated that the BJP may soon spring a surprise by announcing a national-level assignment for Annamalai.
A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Annamalai is likely to be either assigned with the organisational responsibility of national general secretary or may be picked for party national president, having seen the brilliant organisational skills he exhibited in Tamil Nadu.The party is also considering giving a key post to a leader from South India ahead of the elections."
Annamalai has taken a vow not to wear shoes until the DMK government is removed from power in Tamil Nadu and continues to walk barefoot in public as a mark of protest.
He is also well-regarded by the Sangh due to his pro-Hindutva stance and growing mass appeal in the state. A former IPS officer, Annamalai entered politics with a firm resolve to oust the DMK government.
"A final decision would be taken in the next few days, most probably by April 16–17," a BJP source informed this newspaper, adding that a key organisational post is awaiting him.
Sources also said that Annamalai may be considered for a Rajya Sabha seat if he opts not to contest the forthcoming assembly elections. It has also been speculated that he could be inducted into the Union Cabinet following his election to the Rajya Sabha, which would allow him to contribute to party organisation while fulfilling ministerial duties.
Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold its assembly elections in 2026 for the 234-member legislative assembly.