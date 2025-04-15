Tamil Nadu

Governor shedding crocodile tears: Tamil Nadu Minister Chezhiaan

The minister was responding to the governor’s speech at the BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary event held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.
Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan.(File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Monday said Governor RN Ravi was “shedding crocodile tears” over the plight of Dalits in the state and blamed him for remaining silent on the atrocities happening against Dalits in BJP ruled states.

Citing data released by the centre, the minister said the six BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Maharashtra accounted for 81% of cases filed for atrocities against Dalits while Tamil Nadu accounted for 3%.

The minister was responding to the governor’s speech at the BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary event held at Raj Bhavan on Monday. Chezhiaan alleged that Ravi, who upheld the principles of Manu and Sanatana Dharma, which according to the minister are the fundamental reasons for caste atrocities, was criticising Tamil Nadu in an “absurd” manner as he was unable to digest the recent landmark verdict of Supreme Court against him.

Tamil Nadu leaders pay tributes to Ambedkar; 'plight of dalits in state painful,' says Governor
