Nilgiris residents resort to kavadi to stall Sillahalla hydro plant works

NILGIRIS: The series of protests against the proposed Sillahalla Pumped Storage Hydro-Electric Project continued in Nilgiris district on Monday, with a group of devotees taking kavadi to the Annamalai Murugan temple near Kundha .

A large number of devotees from B Manihatty, Balacola, Nunthala and Bembatty, who are directly affected due to the proposed hydro-electric project, took the kavadi and prayed to Lord Murugan to save from them from the environmental impact of the project, and not to allow further construction work.

“Though several petitions have been submitted to the authorities concerned, the construction work is continuing. As part of our protest, we have now decided to take a divine approach believing that Lord Murugan alone could protect our hills, forests, and future,” said a devotee and member of the Save Sillahalla Movement.

“This deeply spiritual act reflects cultural faith and environmental concern, as communities unite to safeguard the ecological and ancestral heritage of The Nilgiris,” said another devotee.

Balacola and Ithalar panchayats have passed a resolution against the project, and farmers and tribals sent petitions to the collector during grievance meetings, seeking the district administration to stop the project. The residents have also sought replies under Right to Information (RTI) Act related to the hydro-electric project.

“We will continue our protest against the project until an official announcement on stopping the project is issued by the authorities,” said a member of the Movement.